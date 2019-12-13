Ravens' Anthony Levine: Ready to rock
Levine (ankle) is active for Thursday's tilt against the Jets.
Levine was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, but he's now been cleared to suit up. The veteran stands to play his usual key role in Baltimore's secondary.
