Ravens' Anthony Levine: Skips practice Wednesday
Levine missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
Levine seemingly injured his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Steelers, though the severity remains unknown. The 31-year-old cornerback has 12 tackles and one interception on the season.
More News
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Generates one tackle Saturday•
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Sidelined throughout offseason•
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Unlikely to return Week 17•
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Season-best four tackles•
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Will play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Questionable to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...