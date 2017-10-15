Ravens' Anthony Levine: Suiting up Sunday
Levine (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup with Chicago.
Levine was limited in practice after playing in just 14 snaps during last week's win over Oakland. He'll resume his role as a top backup to starting safeties Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle.
