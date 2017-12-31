Levine is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with a foot injury.

Levine sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. The 30-year-old's absence should be felt on special teams and in the dime defense, which could see Chuck Clark to see increased snaps with Levine unlikely to return.

