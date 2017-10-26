Ravens' Anthony Levine: Will play Thursday
Levine (back) will play Thursday against the Dolphins.
Levine ran the gamut of statuses during this week's practices -- no participation Monday, limited Tuesday and full participation Wednesday. Nonetheless, the backup safety will give it a go Thursday night. Starting strong safety Tony Jefferson will also playing after missing time in practice this week, which could lead to increased defensive snaps for Levine. Regardless, the battered Ravens' secondary will be something to keep an eye on throughout the contest.
