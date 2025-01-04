The Ravens elevated Miller from the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

It'll be the third consecutive week that Miller has been elevated to the Ravens' active roster, and he'll be available to play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns. Miller played 12 snaps (eight on offense, four on special teams) in Baltimore's Christmas Day win over Houston and caught his lone pass for 16 yards. Miller might be limited to a special teams role Saturday due to the return of Nelson Agholor (concussion).