Wesley is set to see a specialist regarding a shoulder injury he suffered in practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach John Harbaugh there is some concern for the receiver, as the injury could require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks. The Texas Tech product likely wasn't going to make a large fantasy impact if he was to make the roster, but this certainly hurts his chances to see the field in 2020. It's likely that the team will update Wesley's status on an as-needed basis.