Ravens' Antoine Wesley: Inks future deal
Wesley (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Wesley signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie last May, and he spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He sustained an injury but appears healthy now. Wesley will look to make the 53-man roster in 2020.
