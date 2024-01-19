The Ravens activated Washington (chest) from injured reserve Friday.
Washington, however, remains questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Texans. He hasn't played since Week 2 but did open the season as a near-full time player in the Ravens' secondary. Washington's return would be a boost with Marlon Humphrey (calf) out versus Houston.
