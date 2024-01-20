Washington (chest) is available to play in Saturday's matchup with the Texans.
Washington was just activated off injured reserve Friday and has not played since Week 2. However, he did open the season as a near-full-time player in the Ravens' secondary, so it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see.
