Baltimore designated Washington (chest) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The transaction opens a 21-day window during which the Ravens can officially activate Washington before they'd have to shut him down for the rest of the season. Baltimore's injury reports over the week will give an indication of whether he might be available for Week 18.
More News
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Goes on IR•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Placed on PUP list•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Shifts back to IR•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Officially lands on IR•