Washington (chest) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Washington has operated as the team's slot corner in each of their first two contests, recording 11 tackles (six solo), a sack and two passes defended along the way. The injury, which will keep Washington out for at least the next four games, is another blow to the Ravens' secondary, who have also been without Marcus Williams (pectoral) and Marlon Humphrey (foot).