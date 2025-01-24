Washington played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 64 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble.

Prior to the 2024 regular season, Washington had played in just eight regular-season games across three years since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021. He was mostly used in a rotational role at safety for the first half of the regular season, but he was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 8 against the Browns, which helped propel Baltimore's second-half defensive turnaround. Washington enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, which means the Ravens can match any offer that another team makes for the TCU product.