Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Lands on reserve/PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens placed Washington (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Washington is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in May, but there's optimism that he could be fully healthy late in the regular season. He played in all 17 regular-season games for the Ravens in 2024 and finished with career highs in defensive snaps (677), tackles (64), pass defenses (eight) and interceptions (two).
