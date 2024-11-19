Washington recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers.
The starting safety also played on all 74 defensive snaps. Washington now has 36 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and six passes defensed, including an interception, in 2024.
