Washington recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 24-19 loss versus the Eagles.
Washington once again led Baltimore's cornerbacks in snaps (54) in Week 13, and he posted his second-highest tackle total of the season so far. He should remain heavily involved in the Ravens' defensive backfield after their bye in Week 14.
More News
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Productive day in defeat•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Stays in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Available Saturday•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Gets go-ahead to practice•
-
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Goes on IR•