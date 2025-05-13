Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An MRI confirmed the tear, and Washington is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. It's a brutal blow for the 25-year-old safety, who emerged as a key defender in the Ravens' secondary last season and tallied career bests in total tackles (64) and interceptions (two) across 17 regular-season games. Washington's absence opens the door for rookie first-rounder Malaki Starks to earn a starting role at safety alongside Kyle Hamilton.