Maulet logged one tackle, one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday night's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Maulet was able to nab his first pick as a Raven during Sunday night's contest, intercepting Justin Herbert's Hail Mary attempt to end the first half. The veteran cornerback has made only two starts for Baltimore in his first season with the team, but he's still had a relatively productive season thus far, tallying 21 total tackles, including two sacks, while also logging four pass deflections. Expect Maulet to continue making winning plays on one of the best defenses in the NFL as the season progresses.