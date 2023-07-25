Maulet agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After appearing in every game for the Steelers over the past two seasons, Maulet has found a new home within the same division. The veteran cornerback was signed by the Saints after going undrafted in 2017 and has also played for the Colts and Jets over the course of his career. Expect the Memphis product to compete for a depth role in a very crowded Baltimore cornerback room ahead of the coming season.