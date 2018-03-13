Howard is expected to hit the market after the Ravens signed James Hurst to a four-year extension, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Howard started all 16 games at right tackle last season for the Ravens, but the two sides are likely to part ways just seven months after the team signed him to a three-year, $15 million contract. The move would free up $3 million in cap space for Baltimore. Howard, who ranked as the 36th-best offensive tackle last season according to Pro Football Focus, shouldn't have trouble fielding offers from other teams.