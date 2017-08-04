Howard (shoulder) signed with the Ravens on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Howard was released by the Raiders last week at the start of the third season of a five-year, $30 million contract signed back in 2014. Although a shoulder injury that required January surgery contributed toward a decline in his play last year, Howard's addition in Baltimore figures to provide needed support up front, where Marshal Yanda is the only other experienced option. Now 30 years old, Howard has started 71 games over the past five seasons, so he should compete for the Ravens' first-team gig at right tackle upon his arrival.