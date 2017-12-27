Ravens' Austin Howard: Not practicing Wednesday
Howard sat out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Howard muddled through with a knee injury in November, so he could be dealing with complications after Week 16's game against the Browns. With the Ravens in the playoff hunt still, Howard will be on the field if he can go. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Bengals, though, the Ravens likely will turn to undrafted rookie Marquice Shakir to fill in at right tackle.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.