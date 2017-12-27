Howard sat out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Howard muddled through with a knee injury in November, so he could be dealing with complications after Week 16's game against the Browns. With the Ravens in the playoff hunt still, Howard will be on the field if he can go. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Bengals, though, the Ravens likely will turn to undrafted rookie Marquice Shakir to fill in at right tackle.