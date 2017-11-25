Howard is questionable for Monday's game against the Texans with a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Howard was a new addition to the injury report this week, but practiced fully Friday and Saturday after sitting out to start the week. The 30-year-old is expected to play Monday, which is good news for an offensive line unit that's dealt with injuries for much of the season.

