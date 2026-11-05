Reed was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game against Jacksonville.

With Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve and Jacoby Brissett unavailable after recently being acquired from the Cardinals, the Ravens added Reed to bolster depth at the quarterback position. Reed will be behind Joe Fagnano and Kedon Slovis, and while that doesn't mean he will be active, he should at least be available if needed as Baltimore's emergency signal-caller.