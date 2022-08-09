Gaither (undisclosed) left Monday's practice early, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Gaither walked to the locker room after the special teams portion of practice, spending a few minutes trying to get stretched out before heading inside. The second-year receiver has had a bumpy road over the past year, as he signed with the Packers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent but then retired during last year's training camp. Gaither came out of retirement in 2022 to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he ultimately joined the Ravens in July. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can be cleared to play ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Titans.