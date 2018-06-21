Bradley (knee) has not been participating in team activities this offseason as he continues to nurse a torn ACL, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bradley tore his ACL back in mid-September, so it could potentially be awhile before he takes the field again. The undrafted second-year man will have an uphill battle to make his way onto the 53-man roster after missing out on almost the entire 2017 season.