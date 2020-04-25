Ravens' Ben Bredeson: Heading to Baltimore

The Ravens selected Bredeson (hamstring) in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Bredeson sat out the 2020 Combine due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Senior Bowl in January, but Baltimore's investment of fourth-round capital suggests that the team isn't overly concerned about his health. A four-year starter at Michigan, Bredeson (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) showcased the desired toughness in college to project him as a tentative eventual starter along the interior of Baltimore's offensive line. A lack of desirable length may limit his developmental upside, however.