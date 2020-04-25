Ravens' Ben Bredeson: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens selected Bredeson (hamstring) in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.
Bredeson sat out the 2020 Combine due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Senior Bowl in January, but Baltimore's investment of fourth-round capital suggests that the team isn't overly concerned about his health. A four-year starter at Michigan, Bredeson (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) showcased the desired toughness in college to project him as a tentative eventual starter along the interior of Baltimore's offensive line. A lack of desirable length may limit his developmental upside, however.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Late-round QB tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida Internaitonal.
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.