Cleveland was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 12, receiving one citation for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for failing to maintain lane, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cleveland held down a backup role at left guard for Baltimore during the 2024 campaign, appearing in all 17 of the team's regular-season games, plus both playoff contests. As a 2021 third-round pick, Cleveland's rookie contract has now run its course, positioning him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.