The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

NFL teams clearly had reservations about Cleveland for him fall this far, but he's an interesting mauler candidate for the interior of Baltimore's offensive line, and the team's offensive system might play up his strengths while minimizing his flaws. At 6-foot-6, 343 pounds, he is monstrously big and strong, yet his 5.05-second 40-yard dash would grade as an elite mark even for a blocker 40 pounds lighter. That's a lot of mass moving at a high velocity.