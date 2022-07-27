site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Goes on NFI list
RotoWire Staff
Cleveland (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
Cleveland will have to wait to practice with his team as camp opens. Once healthy, he should compete for a depth role on the Ravens' offensive line, if not a starting a position.
