site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-ben-cleveland-not-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cleveland (foot) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 and will remain out again in Week 7. In his absence, Ben Powers will draw the start at left guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read