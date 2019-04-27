Ravens' Ben Powers: Baltimore acquires in fourth round
The Ravens selected Powers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.
Powers (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) is a pure guard prospect who started the last three years at Oklahoma after arriving as a touted junior college transfer. While he played both guard spots for the Sooners, Powers primarily played left guard, where he earned All-American honors in 2018. He'll compete with the likes of Alex Lewis to hopefully raise the quality of play at left guard for the Ravens.
