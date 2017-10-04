Ravens' Ben Watson: Absent from first Week 5 practice
Watson (calf/head) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Watson entered Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers with a calf injury and briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the contest and finished with five catches for 43 yards on six targets, but it appears he's still a bit banged up. Watson draws a favorable Week 5 matchup with an Oakland defense that's giving up 8.4 yards per target to tight ends. With Maxx Williams (foot) still unable to practice, a Watson absence would leave Nick Boyle as the team's only healthy tight end with significant NFL experience.
