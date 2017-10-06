Ravens' Ben Watson: Back at practice
Watson (calf) took part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It won't be clear until after Friday's practice how much work Watson was able to get in, but his presence alone bodes well for his Week 5 status after he was unable to get any work in the previous two days. The Ravens will release an official update on Watson's availability this week when they release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
