Ravens' Ben Watson: Breaks off long gains
Watson caught all four of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.
Watson came into the game with a meager average of 7.7 yards per reception, and he failed to catch a pass the previous week in a 39-38 loss to the Steelers. His unexpected outburst primarily was fueled by a 33-yard touchdown, but he also had gains of 18 and 14 yards, accounting for three of his 10 longest receptions this season. Watson gets another favorable matchup Week 16 against the Colts, though his track record this season remains far from encouraging.
