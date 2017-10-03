Watson brought in five of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The veteran continues to be a reliable safety valve for quarterback Joe Flacco and has now caught 16 of 18 targets on the season. While Watson does have a nice floor due to his solid volume for a tight end, the Ravens' inability to sustain drives cuts down on Watson's red zone targets. In fact, just one of Watson's targets this season have come in the red zone. He'll face an Oakland secondary that has had some difficulty containing opposing tight ends when the Ravens face the Raiders in Week 5.