Ravens' Ben Watson: Catches five passes Sunday
Watson caught all five of his targets for a 38 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.
With wideouts Mike Wallace (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) all banged up, Watson paced the team in receiving yardage, while running back Javorius Allen parlayed his team-high 11 targets into eight catches for 29 yards. In spite of QB Joe Flacco's recent struggles, Watson has managed 11 catches (for 66 yards) over the Ravens' last two games, a rate of production that gives the veteran tight end modest utility in PPR formats.
