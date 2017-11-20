Ravens' Ben Watson: Catches only target for 33 yards
Watson caught his lone target for a 33-yard gain in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.
Watson was left wide open across the middle on the second snap of the third quarter. He otherwise was all but invisible, though fellow tight ends Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams -- three combined catches for eight yards -- didn't fare much better. The long gain and the lack of volume both seem like aberrations, as Watson drew at least four targets in each of the previous six games, most recently catching seven of 10 targets for 41 yards in a loss to Tennessee right before Baltimore's bye in Week 10. He'll take aim at the Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 12.
