Ravens' Ben Watson: Catches third touchdown of season
Watson caught three of five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Sunday marked the first time since before the bye that Watson saw five-or-more targets from quarterback Joe Flacco. He responded with another multi-reception outing and added his third touchdown of the year. Nick Boyle's ability as a run blocker has a slight impact on Watson's snap counts and Danny Woodhead's return cuts down on Watson's targets between the 20's. Watson has a tough matchup on the docket next week against Pittsburgh's defense that is among the league's best in slowing down opposing tight ends.
