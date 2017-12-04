Watson caught three of five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Sunday marked the first time since before the bye that Watson saw five-or-more targets from quarterback Joe Flacco. He responded with another multi-reception outing and added his third touchdown of the year. Nick Boyle's ability as a run blocker has a slight impact on Watson's snap counts and Danny Woodhead's return cuts down on Watson's targets between the 20's. Watson has a tough matchup on the docket next week against Pittsburgh's defense that is among the league's best in slowing down opposing tight ends.

