Ravens' Ben Watson: Catches three passes
Watson snagged all three of his targets for 29 yards in Monday's 23-16 win over Houston.
It was the fourth time this season that Watson caught every pass that has come his way. The veteran tight end gets plenty of work, 41 snaps on Monday, as a backup in Baltimore's ball-control offense, but the numbers haven't been there. Watson hasn't topped 45 yards receiving since Week 2 and has scored just once since Week 3. His talents don't shine as bright in Baltimore's last-place pass offense.
