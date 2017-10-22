Watson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The tight end's practice time has been limited throughout the season due to calf and knee issues, but it hasn't forced him to miss any game action yet. Watson should be in store for a full slate of snaps Sunday and could have a slightly larger role in the offense than usual with two of the team's usual starting wideouts, Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion), sitting out.

