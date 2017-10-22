Ravens' Ben Watson: Dressing Sunday vs. Vikings
Watson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The tight end's practice time has been limited throughout the season due to calf and knee issues, but it hasn't forced him to miss any game action yet. Watson should be in store for a full slate of snaps Sunday and could have a slightly larger role in the offense than usual with two of the team's usual starting wideouts, Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion), sitting out.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...