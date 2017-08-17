Watson is expected to play in the Ravens' preseason game against the Dolphins on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Thursday marks Watson's first game action since suffering a torn Achilles in a preseason game last year, which ended his first season in Baltimore before it even began. Now healthy, Watson is the most established option in Baltimore's tight end group and he's clearly the most polished pass-catcher of the bunch, which makes him the most attractive fantasy target on the Ravens despite Nick Boyle's rapid ascension up the depth chart. While fans won't be able to see Watson's rapport with Joe Flacco on Thursday, they will get a glimpse at how the veteran looks post-injury.