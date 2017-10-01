Ravens' Ben Watson: Expected to suit up
Watson (calf) is expected to play Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Apparently it took the entire week to reduce the swelling in the calf, but Watson should be good to go. He's been one of Joe Flacco's primary targets so far this season.
