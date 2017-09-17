Ravens' Ben Watson: Hauls in eight receptions for 91 yards
Watson caught all eight of his targets for 91 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.
This was a monster showing after Watson received just a single target last week against the Bengals. The Ravens leaned on their ground game again Sunday, and with consecutive wins, they're unlikely to significantly change their game script moving forward. As a result, Watson's unlikely to be a reliable fantasy option from week to week. However, he's definitely a tight end to keep tabs on, and could continue to be more involved in the passing game moving forward following Sunday's strong outing.
