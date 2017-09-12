Watson played 40 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bengals but was held without a catch on just one target.

Baltimore went to the air just 17 times Sunday, but it was still surprising to see Watson completely shut out of the box score. Quarterback Joe Flacco missed the entire preseason while recovering from a back injury, and it appears that Baltimore is content with leaning on the run game while he works his way into game shape. Pass catching options like Watson may have some frustrating outings for his owners until Flacco finds his rhythm.