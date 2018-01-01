Ravens' Ben Watson: Leading receiver in season finale
Watson caught seven of 10 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's season-ending loss to the Bengals.
Watson was once again the safety blanket for quarterback Joe Flacco, and had 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown over the final three games of the season, ending the season as the Ravens' second-leading receiver (61 catches for 522 yards). The 37-year-old will enter free agency in 2018 after missing the entirety of 2016 with a torn Achilles, and retirement seems like a definite consideration, although no announcement has been made one way or the other.
