Watson (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson was only able to put in one limited practice this week and was deemed questionable on the team's final injury report of the week. The 37-year-old has followed a similar pattern of very limited practice time in previous weeks and has yet to miss a game this season, and it doesn't look as though that pattern will change Sunday. Although Watson should start and is likely to see a full snap count, he won't warrant much fantasy consideration outside of leagues that start two tight ends. Like most of the Ravens' other receiving options, he's been unable to bring consistent utility in a porous passing attack, hauling in 24 receptions for 176 yards and a score in six games.