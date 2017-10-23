Ravens' Ben Watson: Limited Monday
Watson (knee) was a limited participant at Monday's walk-through practice.
Watson appeared in just one practice last week, making a limited showing Friday, but proceeded to post his third-most catches (five) and receiving yards (38) in a given game this season against the Vikings' tough defense Sunday. As a result, he seems to be ahead of schedule in advance of Thursday's contest against the Dolphins, who have given up 8.3 YPC and three touchdowns to tight ends through six outings.
