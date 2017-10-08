Play

Watson (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Over his last three games, Watson has caught 16 passes, one for a TD, averaging 48.7 receiving yards in that span. While the Ravens offense has been spotty of late, Watson still figures to see his share of looks Sunday, giving him a degree of fantasy utility in Week 5.

