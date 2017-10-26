Ravens' Ben Watson: Listed as active Thursday
Watson (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Dolphins.
Good news for the Ravens, who are dealing with a banged up wideout corps. Assuming no limitations or setbacks Thursday, Watson will look to keep up his relevance in PPR formats. In his last two games, he has combined for 11 catches on 13 targets for 66 yards.
